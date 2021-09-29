Daily Weather Forecast For Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
