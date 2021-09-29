4-Day Weather Forecast For Ocala
OCALA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
