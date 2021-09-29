Santa Rosa Weather Forecast
SANTA ROSA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Slight chance of light rain then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 2
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 78 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
