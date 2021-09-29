James Nesbitt, Joely Richardson, Richard E. Grant to Star in Channel 4 ‘Forhoret’ Adaptation ‘Suspect’

U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 has commissioned “Suspect” (working title), an adaptation of Christoffer Boe ’s hit Danish series “Forhøret.”

The 8 x 30’ drama stars James Nesbitt (“Bloodlands”), Joely Richardson (“The Tudors”), Anne-Marie Duff (“Sex Education”), Richard E. Grant (“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”), Ben Miller (“Bridgerton”), Niamh Algar (“Deceit”), Antonia Thomas (“Small Axe”), Sacha Dhawan (“Doctor Who”), Sam Heughan (“Outlander”) and Imogen King (“Clique”).

The series will follow veteran detective Danny Frater as he investigates the unnatural death of his daughter and sets out on a mission for the truth, retracing her last days and hours, in an agonising crusade to discover what really happened to his only child.

“I could relate to Danny, with his flaws, vulnerabilities and the devastating situation he faces, from the very first moment I picked up the script,” Nesbitt said. “Each episode of ‘Suspect’ is an intensely theatrical double-hander, a psychological battle of wits between Danny and another character who may know something about his daughter’s untimely death, and I really can’t wait to lock horns with my fellow cast members and to lead this incredible array of acting talent.”

The series was commissioned by Channel 4 head of drama Caroline Hollick and commissioning editor Gemma Boswell. It has been written and adapted by Matt Baker (“Before We Die”), will be directed by Dries Vos (“Professor T”) and produced by Ed King (“His House”). The series will film this fall with Jo McGrath and Walter Iuzzolino serving as executive producers.

“I am absolutely delighted to welcome James Nesbitt back to Channel 4 to take the lead in this gripping, visceral thriller,” Hollick said. “It’s a testament to James’ star power and Matt’s gripping scripts that ‘Suspect’ has attracted such a sensationally stellar ensemble cast.”

The series is produced by Eagle Eye Drama and distributed worldwide by Fremantle.

“Before We Die,” Eagle Eye’s first production, aired earlier this year on Channel 4.