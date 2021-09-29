Des Moines Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

DES MOINES, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Thursday, September 30 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 81 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, October 1 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Chance of Rain Showers High 76 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



