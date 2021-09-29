Des Moines Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
DES MOINES, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0