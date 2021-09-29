4-Day Weather Forecast For Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Areas of fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 88 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, September 30 Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



