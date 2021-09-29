4-Day Weather Forecast For Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Areas of fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
