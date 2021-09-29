Boston Daily Weather Forecast
BOSTON, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
