Amarillo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
AMARILLO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 57 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 64 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
