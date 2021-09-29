Savannah Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SAVANNAH, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
