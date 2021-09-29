Syracuse Weather Forecast
SYRACUSE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 64 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 69 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0