Weather Forecast For Laredo
LAREDO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 97 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, September 30
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 91 °F, low 75 °F
- 9 to 14 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, October 2
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
