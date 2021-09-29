Salem Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SALEM, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Chance of Light Rain
- High 66 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0