Salem Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SALEM, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Chance of Light Rain High 66 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, September 30 Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



