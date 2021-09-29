Daily Weather Forecast For Akron
AKRON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Thursday, September 30
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
