4-Day Weather Forecast For Madison

MADISON, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 75 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.