Corpus Christi Daily Weather Forecast
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 79 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, September 30
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 86 °F, low 78 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 85 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 86 °F, low 76 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
