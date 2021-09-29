Corpus Christi Daily Weather Forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 79 °F Windy: 22 mph



Thursday, September 30 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 86 °F, low 78 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, October 1 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 85 °F, low 77 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, October 2 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 86 °F, low 76 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



