Weather Forecast For West. Palm Beach

WEST. PALM BEACH, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 79 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Thursday, September 30 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 80 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, October 1 Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 83 °F, low 79 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 82 °F, low 78 °F Windy: 21 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.