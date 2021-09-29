Weather Forecast For Stockton
STOCKTON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 53 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
