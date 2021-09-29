New Orleans Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

NEW ORLEANS, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 85 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 30 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 78 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



