Honolulu Weather Forecast

HONOLULU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Scattered Rain Showers High 85 °F, low 76 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, September 30 Scattered Rain Showers High 85 °F, low 76 °F Windy: 24 mph



Friday, October 1 Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 85 °F, low 76 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, October 2 Scattered Rain Showers High 85 °F, low 76 °F Windy: 18 mph



