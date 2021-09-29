4-Day Weather Forecast For Wichita

WICHITA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, September 30 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 78 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 74 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 74 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



