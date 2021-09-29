4-Day Weather Forecast For Wichita
WICHITA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 74 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 74 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
