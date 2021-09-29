Weather Forecast For Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 75 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 86 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
