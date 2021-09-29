Nashville Weather Forecast
NASHVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of fog overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
