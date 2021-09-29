Daily Weather Forecast For Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
