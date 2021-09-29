Rochester Weather Forecast
ROCHESTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 30
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 65 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0