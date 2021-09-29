Birmingham Weather Forecast
BIRMINGHAM, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
