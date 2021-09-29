Daily Weather Forecast For Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0