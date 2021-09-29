Wednesday rain in Colorado Springs: Ideas to make the most of it

(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Colorado Springs, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Colorado Springs:

Wednesday, September 29 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 35 mph



Thursday, September 30 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 60 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 63 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.