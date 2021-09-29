3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Washington
(WASHINGTON, DC) A sunny Wednesday is here for Washington, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Washington:
Wednesday, September 29
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
