Washington, DC

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Washington

Washington Voice
Washington Voice
 9 days ago

(WASHINGTON, DC) A sunny Wednesday is here for Washington, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Washington:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0cBZqYKN00

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Washington Voice

Washington Voice

Washington, DC
ABOUT

With Washington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

