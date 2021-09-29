4-Day Weather Forecast For Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 76 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
