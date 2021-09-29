4-Day Weather Forecast For Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, September 30 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 82 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Friday, October 1 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 76 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.