Weather Forecast For Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while heavy rain overnight
- High 67 °F, low 50 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Rain likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 64 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
