Weather Forecast For Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 30 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while heavy rain overnight High 67 °F, low 50 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 1 Rain likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 64 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.