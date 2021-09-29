4-Day Weather Forecast For Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 81 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



