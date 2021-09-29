4-Day Weather Forecast For El Paso
EL PASO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
