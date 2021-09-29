Weather Forecast For Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 78 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, September 30 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 80 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.