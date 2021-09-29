Daily Weather Forecast For Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 71 °F 3 to 13 mph wind



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



