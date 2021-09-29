Daily Weather Forecast For Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
