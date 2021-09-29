Tucson Daily Weather Forecast
TUCSON, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 87 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
