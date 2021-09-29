CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Surprise! Browns Myles Garrett Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Cover picture for the articleBEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has stated that his goal is to be the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year. He took a step in accomplishing the goal as he was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his career-best game last Sunday against the Bears.

