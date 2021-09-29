St. Louis Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ST. LOUIS, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
