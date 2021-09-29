CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

A rainy Wednesday in Denver — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Denver News Alert
 9 days ago

(DENVER, CO) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Denver Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Denver:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0cBZq2Pc00

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 69 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

#Nws
