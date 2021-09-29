Minneapolis Daily Weather Forecast
MINNEAPOLIS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 30
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 75 °F, low
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
