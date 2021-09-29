Minneapolis Daily Weather Forecast

MINNEAPOLIS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 80 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 30 Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 75 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 75 °F, low Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



