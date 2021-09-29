4-Day Weather Forecast For San Diego
SAN DIEGO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
