Miami Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MIAMI, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 78 °F
- 12 mph wind
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 79 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 78 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 78 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0