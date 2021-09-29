Weather Forecast For Detroit

DETROIT, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, September 30 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



