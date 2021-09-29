CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Weather Forecast For Detroit

 9 days ago

DETROIT, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0cBZplt900

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

