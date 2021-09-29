CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Wednesday rain in Lincoln: Ideas to make the most of it

 9 days ago

(LINCOLN, NE) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Lincoln, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lincoln:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0cBZpgTW00

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 75 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 71 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

