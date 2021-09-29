Daily Weather Forecast For Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 76 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



