Cleveland, OH

Daily Weather Forecast For Cleveland

Crooked River Chronicle
 9 days ago

CLEVELAND, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0cBZpei400

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

