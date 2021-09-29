CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Tarrant County Today
Tarrant County Today
 9 days ago

FORT WORTH, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0cBZpTwx00

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in Fort Worth and all of Tarrant County, including local politics, events, arts, culture and more.

