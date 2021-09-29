Fort Worth Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

FORT WORTH, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 30 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 88 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Showers And Thunderstorms High 80 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 2 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 mph



