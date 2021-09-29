1 child, 2 adults taken to hospital after crash on Center Pointe and Brandermill parkways
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A child and two adults was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash in Chesterfield County Wednesday morning. Chesterfield Police responded to the intersection at 7:44 a.m. for a motor vehicle accident with injuries. The investigation revealed that an SUV was traveling on Brandermill Parkway when it went through a stop sign and began crossing Center Pointe Parkway. As it was crossing Center Pointe Parkway, it was struck by another SUV.www.wric.com
