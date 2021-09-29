CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

Weather Forecast For San Jose

San Jose Sentinel
San Jose Sentinel
 9 days ago

SAN JOSE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0cBZpM1600

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
San Jose Sentinel

Thursday has sun for San Jose — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SAN JOSE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Jose. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose events coming soon

1. Guadalupe River Park Conservancy Visitors Center Workday; 2. Morning Birding Walk at North Coyote Valley; 3. Language Exchange Portuguese Speaking Anfitriãs| Foreign Tongue; 4. Digital Psychology & Emotional Design - Training Week (San Jose); 5. Introduction to Information Technology;
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose calendar: Events coming up

1. Cal Poly Alumni Hockey Social - New Jersey Devils vs San Jose Sharks; 2. Nightmare On San Pedro St; 3. Mid-Week Cleanup Event on Guadalupe River at Willow Street at 87 Highway; 4. Historic Orchard Workday at Guadalupe River Park; 5. Veggielution Farm Box Packing;
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose Sentinel

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in San Jose

(SAN JOSE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Jose. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose Sentinel

Gas savings: The cheapest station in San Jose

(SAN JOSE, CA) Depending on where you fill up in San Jose, you could be saving up to $1.30 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Diamond Gas & Mart at 1620 Story Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $5.09 at 76 at 2850 Stevens Creek Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose Sentinel

San Jose, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in San Jose, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

Comments / 0

Community Policy