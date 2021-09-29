Weather Forecast For Pleasanton
PLEASANTON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
