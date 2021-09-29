CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

The Best Street Style From Paris Fashion Week

By Harriet Davey
Grazia
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fashion month finale is always in Paris, and if you think the street-stylers might have run out of mojo - after New York, London and Milan - think again. While Milan was all about more-is-more attitude, when it comes to Paris, the dress code is usually understated with a splash of high-octane glamour. This usually comes in the form of cult footwear or the latest (not yet available) handbags, but, at the end of the day, is still about getting dressed up while sticking to tried-and-tested wardrobe classics (hello, blazers, leather trousers and trench coats).

graziadaily.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue

Collection

Location. Location. Location. During fashion month, the real estate a designer utilizes is almost as important as the clothes. Choosing a remarkable venue makes a statement, and LaQuan Smith unveiled his spring collection at New York’s iconic Empire State Building. As Art Deco masterpieces go, it doesn’t get much better, but transforming a vintage skyscraper into a modern event space comes with a few annoyances. Logistically, traveling 102 floors and fitting scores of guests into an observatory space typically occupied by tour groups was a headache. Still, what happens in IRL is increasingly irrelevant. Smith’s show was designed and executed for the internet. Everything from the oh-so Instagrammable appearance of French poodles on the runway to the camera drones that glided overhead catered to the online audience who have supported Smith from the start.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson Stuns In Blue Dress With Plunging Neckline At Paris Fashion Week — See Pic

The King Of Pop’s daughter looked gorgeous as she arrived in a shining, blue outfit for a fashion show in Paris, France. Paris is in Paris! Paris Jackson, that is. The 23-year-old model and musician looked beautiful, as she arrived at the Vivienne Westwood fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Saturday October 2. Paris was fabulous in the plunging, dark blue gown, which had her many tattoos on her arms and chest on full-display. She also wore a matching pair of bright blue heels, as a man escorted her to the event. She accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings and a peal necklace with a pendant on it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

The 8 Best Dressed Women at the Met Gala

When stars were asked asked to celebrate the American-themed Met Gala, they complied with the dress code — and then some. We were treated to the return of a bustling (and fully vaccinated) red carpet, rife with the kind of all-out, stop-you-in-your-tracks glamour that's been absent for the better part of two years. On Monday night, celebrities reveled in the return of the highly anticipated Met Gala with a set of stunning looks that paid homage to the theme by celebrating American designers, American culture, and some of the country's beloved icons, giving us all a glimpse of the America we love.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Kate Moss and daughter Lila hit catwalk together for Fendi x Versace collaboration

Lila Moss followed in her mother Kate’s footsteps by walking in a joint collaboration between Versace and Fendi to close Milan Fashion Week on Sunday. The 18-year-old model appeared dressed in an elaborate baroque gold and white high-cut swimsuit, accompanied by a pink Fendi brocade boxy jacket.The look was accessorised with a statement necklace, large shopper bag and a small gold purse on a chain. In the same show, Lila’s mother, supermodel Kate Moss, hit the runway in a black cutaway dress with a baroque gold and black coat worn loosely and a black choker necklace.The event formed part of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
HollywoodLife

Grace Jones, 73, Rocks Sexy Bodysuit At Icon Ball During London Fashion Week — Photos

Grace Jones showcased her toned figure in a sexy bodysuit while on stage at Icon Ball during London Fashion Week — see the photos here!. Grace Jones, 73, stole the show in a jaw-dropping bodysuit (which she’s gloriously done before) while on stage at the Icon Ball during London Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 17. The hitmaker’s black sequined ensemble was one-of-a-kind and the star-studded audience at the Landmark Hotel appeared to love it.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Finds a Couture Edge in a Leather Corset, Sheer Skirt & Sky-High Platforms

Paris Jackson showed off her glamorously edgy style during Paris Fashion Week today. The model made her way to the Palais Galliera in France this evening for an event celebrating 100 years of Vogue Paris. For the event, Jackson mixed couture designs with a grungier appeal in a zip-up leather corset and a dramatic sheer tulle skirt. Jackson’s outfit came complete with a set of towering platform heels with a leather finish. The all-black pair measured over 5 inches in height and featured a lace-up silhouette, bearing resemblance to Vivienne Westwood’s signature Gillie heels. Similar designs from the brand retail for $1,100 at...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#Street Style
POPSUGAR

Someone Get Cardi B a Sword, Because Her Vintage Mugler Dress Is Made For a Fashion Battle

Strap on your heels and touch up your lip gloss because Cardi B came ready to battle at Paris Fashion Week this year. After turning heads in a feathery red dress from the 1995 Mugler fall couture collection, Cardi executed another showstopping entrace outside her hotel in France, and the corset on her most recent gown basically doubles as a suit of armor.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
musictimes.com

BLACKPINK To Grace Paris Fashion Week As Complete Group

BLACKPINK members have confirmed to attend the upcoming "Paris Fashion Week." Multiple reports revealed that all members of the YG supergroup would jet to Paris, France, for the annual fashion event. It will run from September 28 until October 5. As reported by AllKpop, BLACKPINK members are bound to leave...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

The Complete Paris Fashion Week Spring 2022 Schedule

As fashion month draws to a close, Paris Fashion Week is feeling busier and more energized than it’s been in 18 months. The jam-packed schedule includes runway shows from fashion’s biggest names—Chanel, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, and more—plus dozens of guest designers, emerging talents, and virtual events. As a bonus, guests will be taking in the shows with views of iconic French scenery, from the Seine to the Fontaine Trocadero to Paris’s Bourget Airport. See the complete schedule below, and keep up with our up-to-the-minute coverage on the Vogue Runway app.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
The Independent

Vibrant colours, maximalist tailoring and bold prints: The biggest street style trends at fashion week

It’s been a very fashionable month. After 18 months of digital runways and virtual events, fashion week finally returned to New York City, London, Milan and Paris.Kicking off the four-week-long spectacle, high-profile celebrities, models and designers descended on New York City on 8 September for a deluge of runway shows and parties.Michael Kors, Anna Sui, Proenza Schouler and Tory Burch were amongst those to present their Spring/Summer 2022 collections, with models Kendall Jenner, Ella Emhoff, and Gigi Hadid leading the pack on the catwalk.As festivities in New York closed out, celebrities took to the red carpet at fashion’s biggest night...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Makes a Case for Cargo Pants With a New Twist on Platform Brogues at Stella McCartney

Paris Jackson was one of many recognizable names at today’s Stella McCartney show during Paris Fashion Week. The model arrived on the scene for the brand’s spring ’22 presentation this morning in her signature edgy style, all in head-to-toe Stella McCartney. For the occasion, Jackson modeled a one-shoulder white top complete with studded trim, rock-chic graphics and a drawstring side detail. The look also included slick brown cargo pants, tapping into a continued revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s trends for next season. When it came down to footwear, the singer debuted a new twist on McCartney’s signature Elyse platform brogues. The...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
abc17news.com

Valentino says it with flowers at Paris Fashion Week show

PARIS (AP) — Valentino gave its pared down fashion audience a taste of real Parisian life on Friday. Its show featured flower stands, traditional bistro chairs and tables at which guests, including singer Giveon and “The Crown” star Vanessa Kirby, were served wine by waiters.Members of the public stared on from real-life cafes in Le Marais outside the venue in disbelief. But they too got some of the action when, to vibrant applause, the models spilled out onto the real Parisian streets following the show in myriad sparkling, color-rich designs.In the heart of Paris’ most fashionable and streetwise district Le Marais, Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli let his hair down.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Brings Her New Signature Style to ‘SNL’ in a Latex Catsuit & Knife Boots

Kim Kardashian is hosting “Saturday Night Live” this week and it is already setting up to be a must-watch episode. The media personality headed to rehearsals in New York on Tuesday, stepping out of her hotel in a twist on her new signature style. The look, of course, came from Balenciaga and featured a full black ensemble formed from a draped robe top with latex tights and gloves. Leading up to the Met Gala this year, Kim began putting her bold dresses and pants on the shelves and instead tapped Balenciaga and its creative director Demna Gvasalia for a series of almost...
BEAUTY & FASHION
audacy.com

Paris Fashion Week goes colorful, soft and underwater

PARIS (AP) — Paris Fashion Week's Friday installment took viewers to the depths of the oceans, and shook up identity politics in the office. But all eyes looked expectantly to the evening's display, by Valentino. Here are some highlights of Spring 2022 collections presented Friday:. ISSEY MIYAKE IS SOFT. The...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wmagazine.com

Rosé’s Best Red Carpet Style Shows Her Evolution from K-Pop Queen to Fashion Insider

Blackpink’s Rosé has quickly become an icon since she stepped on the scene as a member of the immensely popular K-Pop girl group in 2016, but recently the New Zealand-born singer has become known for something else: her style. Thanks to a recent partnership with Anthony Vaccarello, the creative director at Saint Laurent, Rosé has been able to take on a whole new role as a fashion influence and red-carpet favorite. Her recent attendance at the Met Gala solidified her place near the top of the fashion pack. While, of course, her fashion in music videos and on stage are a big part of her appeal, her red carpet and fashion show appearances tell a style story all her own. See out how far Rosé has come over the past for years as she has grown into a global style icon.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Grazia

It's Official: Cardi B Is This Paris Fashion Week's Celine Dion

In June 2019, Celine Dion hit Paris Haute Couture Week. And just like the clothes on the catwalk, her mantra when it came to packing what must have been a fleet of suitcases was, 'go big or go home'. What she proceeded to do as the week rolled on was serve look after look that, even if you'd never heard her belt out a power ballad, would make you fairly certain that she identified as an extrovert. There was spray-painted Off-White, ruffled Miu Miu, sheer Iris Van Herpen, balloon-sleeved Alexandre Vauthier and, last but not least, feathered Valentino. Of course, that was 2019. In 2020, there was no such frivolity of the streets of Paris. So thank goodness that, in 2021, Cardi B stepped up to the plate.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Inside Offset’s Paris Fashion Week, From Modeling for Balenciaga to Shopping With Cardi B

For Demna Gvasalia’s spring 2022 Balenciaga show in Paris earlier this week, the designer eschewed a traditional runway in favor of a campy red carpet. Models and stars alike—Amber Valletta, Dev Hynes, Elliot Page, and Isabelle Hupper among them—struck poses wearing his new, bold-silhouetted designs for staged paparazzi. The rapper Offset modeled Look 60, Balenciaga’s slouchy leather jacket, a long plaid shirt, and baggy trousers. “It was an honor,” Offset tells Vogue. “Balenciaga is a beautiful brand and Denma personally casted me. The production was next level. It felt more like a film premiere than a fashion show with red carpet vibes, and I’m familiar with that.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy