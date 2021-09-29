The Best Street Style From Paris Fashion Week
The fashion month finale is always in Paris, and if you think the street-stylers might have run out of mojo - after New York, London and Milan - think again. While Milan was all about more-is-more attitude, when it comes to Paris, the dress code is usually understated with a splash of high-octane glamour. This usually comes in the form of cult footwear or the latest (not yet available) handbags, but, at the end of the day, is still about getting dressed up while sticking to tried-and-tested wardrobe classics (hello, blazers, leather trousers and trench coats).graziadaily.co.uk
Comments / 0