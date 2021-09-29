CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Creek, CA

Walnut Creek Daily Weather Forecast

Contra Costa Today
Contra Costa Today
 9 days ago

WALNUT CREEK, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0cBZoyrt00

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Walnut Creek

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Walnut Creek. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
With Contra Costa Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

